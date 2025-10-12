Even near death - the shill for Jewish money power, Jordan Peterson (and presumably his Jewish handlers) are saying it must be the "mold" - not the Vaccine that destroyed his health. This is the power of Jewish money - they can get you to even deny why you are dying. What for Jordan? You can't take your Jewish money with you, and it may not be possible to take some of that Jew money you cucked so hard for and lied so hard for and buy a longer life. So why not tell the truth? We all know you must be seriously regretting you took that Jew Jab. Try to find the answer on the Jewish created owned and operated Google about Peterson's vaccination status. Good luck! For years now that was the main rigging of the algorithm - to NOT LINK TO ANY WEBSITE THAT DISCUSSED ANY CELEBRITY THAT JUST DIED THAT MENTIONS THE WORD VACCINE. It was a Jewish blockade on any accurate info on vaccine status of celebrities or public figures that died prematurely. And this same block on vaccine status is the same algorithm rigging on all things Jewish, all things war, all things Jewish money power, all things Jewish media control. Basically ALL THINGS JEWISH. So I propose the creation of principles of the curation of information training data for large language AI models and if thee principles are followed whatever LLM is trained using these principles will surpass in accuracy, morality, integrity than any Jew nightmare such as Open AI which is a Jewish lie.