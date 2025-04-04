BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

South Korea: Anti-Yun protesters dance in the street after his impeachment and removal from office were confirmed by Korea's Constitutional Court
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 4 weeks ago

Anti-Yun protesters dance in the street after his impeachment and removal from office were confirmed by Korea's Constitutional Court.

The court has upheld the impeachment of South Korean President Yun Seok-yul in the case of an attempted coup by imposing martial law, Yonhap reports.

The court ruled that the president had violated his duties as commander-in-chief by mobilizing troops. He had exceeded his authority and his actions had seriously damaged stability in the country.

South Korea's interim President Han urges unity and says he will "do everything possible to oversee the upcoming presidential elections so that the new government can take office."

After South Korea's Constitutional Court upheld the legislature's impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea must now hold snap presidential elections within 60 days of the ruling.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy