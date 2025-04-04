South Korea: Anti-Yun protesters dance in the street after his impeachment and removal from office were confirmed by Korea's Constitutional Court

Anti-Yun protesters dance in the street after his impeachment and removal from office were confirmed by Korea's Constitutional Court.

The court has upheld the impeachment of South Korean President Yun Seok-yul in the case of an attempted coup by imposing martial law, Yonhap reports.

The court ruled that the president had violated his duties as commander-in-chief by mobilizing troops. He had exceeded his authority and his actions had seriously damaged stability in the country.

South Korea's interim President Han urges unity and says he will "do everything possible to oversee the upcoming presidential elections so that the new government can take office."

After South Korea's Constitutional Court upheld the legislature's impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea must now hold snap presidential elections within 60 days of the ruling.