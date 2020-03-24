First Coronavirus Patient healed by hydroycloroquine. 2020.Mar.23. Trump's strategy is working

Daily 10min newsFirst Coronavirus Patient healed by hydroycloroquine.2020-03-23.1.) First Patient recovers, after what is can only be seen in a Hollywood movie, a patient in south Florida already a week in hospital, getting so weak to hardly breath, said goodbye to his family, but received info about hydroycloroquine and Azythromyacin , asked doctors signed release forms got IV and after 4h or so starting to recover. Next day nearly back to normal, ready to be released from the hospital.2.) Another coffin in the MSM media, which are fighting the current now, and have no way to win this battle against the truth.3.) CoronaVirus a “Get out of Jail” card for the DS criminals. You can expect many using this exit rather than trials. Republicans are no exception.4.)Known remedies for prevention and treatment. Vitamin C vitamin D3. Heat kills virus, with exposure to 56degress for few min, kills it completely. Virus is mostly staying in nose, sinuses and later in the throat and lungs. So ideal treatment is Sauna, and home solution is to use hear dryer and inhale hot air through your nose. Before it’s good to wet nostrils and outside area, so it doesn’t get too hot.5.) Biz in Chine after Corona. Back to work conditions have changed dramatically in China, and it is likely very similar will happen in EU and US. Government mobile APP that tracks everything you do, much more bureaucracy, everything should be sterile, strict regime of going about business, to prevent further contamination with virus. Punishments for disobeying are very tough, but can this work in the western world. However the new go-to business will be everything to do disinfection protection.6.) Crossways for humanity. We are so on the edge that future could go either way. Most of reasonably awaken people are aware that globalists agenda is to push us to the isolation, decreased human contact, taking in vaccines, and the main one is micro-chipping. At this stage is hard to predict 100% that even Trumps administration is totally against this path of total enslavement and release loss of our liberties. The main red-flags are strong 5G promotion, which is not meant for humans, rather machines. The determining factor will be the attitude towards vaccines, if they are made obligatory, than this is no good for the future. Besides US,there are strong forces in EU, Japan, Korea. China has succumbed to this globalist agenda, even if president Xi may have some of his own plans beyond globalists agendas.Video in the background about current life in China is from YT channelLink to videoSubscribe to my channel over at Brighteon.comContact me on TwitterMusic--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Coming Home (ft Ollie Wade) by Niwel & AlteroCreative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0Free Download / Stream:Music promoted by Audio LibraryFair Use Notice:This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.This YouTube channel is personal opinion channel, and commentary from authors perspective. If you are making any type of investment or legal decision based on the news here you should contact or consult a professional before making that decision.