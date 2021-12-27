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UNRAVELING THE FAKE HEALTH FACADE, SUGAR PSYOP, REAL OBESITY SOURCE - DR. GLIDDEN
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70 views • December 27, 2021
UNRAVELING THE FAKE HEALTH FACADE, SUGAR PSYOP, REAL OBESITY SOURCE - DR. GLIDDEN
Start your Journey towards better Health: https://ControlYourHealth.care
Dr. Peter Glidden rejoins the program to continue to break down the brainwashing we have been subjected to for our entire lives. This episode we learn what the real issue is with sugar and it's not what you have been lead to believe. We also discuss the problem with Medical doctors and the fact that they simply are not trained to be the source of all health matters. There are other superior trained doctors for many common health matters. This is the second episode in our series to break our lifelong brainwashing by the medical mafia.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/XFhjxLJAEYU1/
Start your Journey towards better Health: https://ControlYourHealth.care
Dr. Peter Glidden rejoins the program to continue to break down the brainwashing we have been subjected to for our entire lives. This episode we learn what the real issue is with sugar and it's not what you have been lead to believe. We also discuss the problem with Medical doctors and the fact that they simply are not trained to be the source of all health matters. There are other superior trained doctors for many common health matters. This is the second episode in our series to break our lifelong brainwashing by the medical mafia.
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/XFhjxLJAEYU1/
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