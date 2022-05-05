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Sophia's the pomeranian's Bark Mitzvah w/Lee Day & Rabbi Otis on Nat Geo Wild Spoiled Rotten Pets
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2 views • May 05, 2022
Posted 29April2013 Lee Day:
"reform Jewish American" watering-down of Judaism to the point where they do not know what a Bar Mitzvah is.
"reform Jewish American" watering-down of Judaism to the point where they do not know what a Bar Mitzvah is.
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