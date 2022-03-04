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HEART FELT REMA "DO U KNOW ME DO I KNOW U, DO I" !? use discernment b4 shareing! ALL GLORY ABBA YAH
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32 views • March 04, 2022
these messages are heart felt GIVING ALL GLORY TO OUR HEAVENLY ABBA YAH. THESE WORDS SPOKEN NOT PROPHETIC MESSAGES ! PLS USE BIBLICAL SPIRITUAL HEART FELT DISCERNMENT.
BLESSINGS
eternal bli sin hög mail.com
RUACH RHEMA also to coment or see on main ch.while still aloud on YouTube
BLESSINGS
eternal bli sin hög mail.com
RUACH RHEMA also to coment or see on main ch.while still aloud on YouTube
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