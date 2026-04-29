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Thriving plants, Tidying Up the Garden + Planting Ginger & Marigolds for Pests!
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, April 29th. Today is a national holiday here, celebrating the birthday of the Late Emperor Showa. The garden is thriving, with plants flourishing… and I’ve even found a small cucumber growing! I’ve taken some time to tidy up the gardens. I visited the garden center to get some tools and a bunch of marigolds to ward off pesky insects. I also planted a special ginger along with the regular type. Plus, I fertilized many of the plants. Spring is truly in full swing here at the Kamakura Garden!


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
companion plantingvegetable gardensmall space gardeningkamakura japankamakura gardenjapanese gardenspring garden 2026garden update japancucumber harvestgrowing gingerplanting gingermarigolds for pestsjapan gardeningorganic gardening japanemperor showa dayspring in japangarden vloggardening in kamakurahome garden japanfertilizing plantsgarden maintenance
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to Kamakura

01:01Checking on Plant Growth

03:36Cleaning up the South Garden

07:36Cleaning up the North Garden

09:32Spreading Bark on Citrus Tree Bases

10:05Garden Center Visit

16:07Unpacking Soil Bags & Marigold Plants

17:55Checking on Ginger Roots

18:57New Seedlings look Good!

19:43Planting Ginger in South Garden

22:19Fertilizing Plants

25:56Scenes of Kamakura

27:40Mt. Fuji 富士山

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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