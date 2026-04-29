Thriving plants, Tidying Up the Garden + Planting Ginger & Marigolds for Pests!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, April 29th. Today is a national holiday here, celebrating the birthday of the Late Emperor Showa. The garden is thriving, with plants flourishing… and I’ve even found a small cucumber growing! I’ve taken some time to tidy up the gardens. I visited the garden center to get some tools and a bunch of marigolds to ward off pesky insects. I also planted a special ginger along with the regular type. Plus, I fertilized many of the plants. Spring is truly in full swing here at the Kamakura Garden!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to Kamakura
01:01Checking on Plant Growth
03:36Cleaning up the South Garden
07:36Cleaning up the North Garden
09:32Spreading Bark on Citrus Tree Bases
10:05Garden Center Visit
16:07Unpacking Soil Bags & Marigold Plants
17:55Checking on Ginger Roots
18:57New Seedlings look Good!
19:43Planting Ginger in South Garden
22:19Fertilizing Plants
25:56Scenes of Kamakura
27:40Mt. Fuji 富士山