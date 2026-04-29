Thriving plants, Tidying Up the Garden + Planting Ginger & Marigolds for Pests!

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, April 29th. Today is a national holiday here, celebrating the birthday of the Late Emperor Showa. The garden is thriving, with plants flourishing… and I’ve even found a small cucumber growing! I’ve taken some time to tidy up the gardens. I visited the garden center to get some tools and a bunch of marigolds to ward off pesky insects. I also planted a special ginger along with the regular type. Plus, I fertilized many of the plants. Spring is truly in full swing here at the Kamakura Garden!





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll