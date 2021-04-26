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IT'S NOT ABOUT COVID, A VACCINE OR A PANDEMIC...IT IS ABOUT DISTRACTING YOU WHILE THEY KILL YOU OFF
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131 views • April 26, 2021
Jim_Crenshaw
Don't play the racist, political, MSM BS game. Some of you already got this, some of you are getting it and there will be some that are confused. Most likely the confused have been jabbed and about the only thing you can do is avoid them as much as possible. At this point I am practicing social distancing from those who have taken the jab and or are wearing a mask. For the first time I am scared by this crap.
Don't play the racist, political, MSM BS game. Some of you already got this, some of you are getting it and there will be some that are confused. Most likely the confused have been jabbed and about the only thing you can do is avoid them as much as possible. At this point I am practicing social distancing from those who have taken the jab and or are wearing a mask. For the first time I am scared by this crap.
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