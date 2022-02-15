© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The far-left media did not report on the historic revelations by the Durham probe last week that Hillary and Democrats were spying on the Trump Tower and Trump White House.
This is the biggest political scandal in US history.
Stuart Varney: Durham Did Democrats a Favor and Eliminated Hillary from 2024 Race