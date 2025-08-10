Trump To Meet Putin in Alaska | Protests to Protect Children Across UK | Top World News 8/10/25

World News Report: Trump angers neocons and Zelensky by announcing he has invited Putin to meet with him in Alaska next Friday. Protests to Protect Children Across UK Police escorted ‘Stand Up to Racism’ activists away from a protest against migrant child rape to jeers of “pedos out” by locals in Warwickshire, England, on Saturday. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage warned that Britain is facing a “national emergency” as apparent illegal boat migrants were filmed chanting “Allahu Akbar” as they crossed the English Channel. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/trump-to-meet-putin-in-alaska/

*NEW!!! Resistance Chicks General Store has added 4 new products ready to GO! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%