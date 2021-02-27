© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Extinct Animals Cloning
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • February 27, 2021
Enoch 85:2-8And behold a single star fell from heaven. Which being raised up, ate and fed among those cows.
After that I perceived other large and black cows; and behold all of them changed their stalls and pastures, while their young began to lament one with another. Again, I looked in my vision, and surveyed heaven; when behold I saw many stars which descended and projected themselves from heaven to where the first star was, Into the midst of those young ones; while the cows were with them, feeding in the midst of them. I looked at and observed them; when behold, they all acted after the manner of horses, and began to approach the young cows, all of whom became pregnant, and brought forth elephants, camels, and asses. At these all the cows were alarmed and terrified; when they began biting with their teeth, swallowing, and striking with their horns. They began also to devour the cows; and behold all the children of the earth trembled, shook with terror at them, and suddenly fled away.
Wisdom of Solomon 11:17-19 In fact, your almighty power that created the world from formless matter did not lack means to unleash upon them bears and savage lions, or monsters freshly created, unknown and full of fury, breathing fire or noisily spitting smoke or flashing fearful sparks from their eyes, creatures not only capable of destroying them at a single blow but whose mere appearance could make them die of fright.
Sirach 39:27-28 27 All these things are for good to the godly: so, to the sinners they are turned into evil. There be spirits that are created for vengeance, which in their fury lay on sore strokes; in the time of destruction they pour out their force and appease the wrath of him that made them.
Enoch 85: A bull came out of the land, and that bull was white. A heifer came out after it, and along with the heifer came two bulls, one black, and the other red. The black gored the red and chased him Across the grounds until I could see the red no longer. But that black bull grew and the heifer
Followed him. Then I saw lots of cattle coming out of him. They all looked like him and followed him. That first heifer left the first to search for the red but did not find him. She cried out for him with a great howl while continuing to search.
Wary of human-animal hybrids? It’s probably just your own moral superiority https://theconversation.com/wary-of-human-animal-hybrids-its-probably-just-your-own-moral-superiority-72720
Inside the cloning factory that creates 500 new animals a day
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2076681-inside-the-cloning-factory-that-creates-500-new-animals-a-day/
How Scientists Plan to Bring Extinct Species Back to Life
https://time.com/22129/watch-how-scientists-plan-to-bring-extinct-species-back-to-life/
Japanese scientists make breakthrough in cloning a woolly mammoth
https://www.dw.com/en/japanese-scientists-make-breakthrough-in-cloning-a-woolly-mammoth/a-48063060
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2076681-inside-the-cloning-factory-that-creates-500-new-animals-a-day/#ixzz6nhMgSwZx
Scientists want to bring 24 animals back from extinction (Dodos make the list... but dinosaur DNA is so old, Jurassic Park isn't an option
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2298805/Scientists-want-bring-24-animals-extinction-Dodos-make-list--dinosaur-DNA-old-Jurassic-Park-isnt-option.html
Cloning Extinct Animals - Can Extinct Species be Brought Back to Life Using Cloning
http://quotations.hubpages.com/hub/Bringing-Extinct-Animals-back-To-Life-Using-Cloning
Scientists create animals that are part-human
http://www.nbcnews.com/id/7681252/ns/health-cloning_and_stem_cells/t/scientists-create-animals-are-part-human/#.UgpH9W2C9K6
Backhoe cuts into dinosaur's tail, revealing rare fossil find
http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/03/tech/canada-large-dinosaur-fossil-found/index.html?hpt=hp_t2
After that I perceived other large and black cows; and behold all of them changed their stalls and pastures, while their young began to lament one with another. Again, I looked in my vision, and surveyed heaven; when behold I saw many stars which descended and projected themselves from heaven to where the first star was, Into the midst of those young ones; while the cows were with them, feeding in the midst of them. I looked at and observed them; when behold, they all acted after the manner of horses, and began to approach the young cows, all of whom became pregnant, and brought forth elephants, camels, and asses. At these all the cows were alarmed and terrified; when they began biting with their teeth, swallowing, and striking with their horns. They began also to devour the cows; and behold all the children of the earth trembled, shook with terror at them, and suddenly fled away.
Wisdom of Solomon 11:17-19 In fact, your almighty power that created the world from formless matter did not lack means to unleash upon them bears and savage lions, or monsters freshly created, unknown and full of fury, breathing fire or noisily spitting smoke or flashing fearful sparks from their eyes, creatures not only capable of destroying them at a single blow but whose mere appearance could make them die of fright.
Sirach 39:27-28 27 All these things are for good to the godly: so, to the sinners they are turned into evil. There be spirits that are created for vengeance, which in their fury lay on sore strokes; in the time of destruction they pour out their force and appease the wrath of him that made them.
Enoch 85: A bull came out of the land, and that bull was white. A heifer came out after it, and along with the heifer came two bulls, one black, and the other red. The black gored the red and chased him Across the grounds until I could see the red no longer. But that black bull grew and the heifer
Followed him. Then I saw lots of cattle coming out of him. They all looked like him and followed him. That first heifer left the first to search for the red but did not find him. She cried out for him with a great howl while continuing to search.
Wary of human-animal hybrids? It’s probably just your own moral superiority https://theconversation.com/wary-of-human-animal-hybrids-its-probably-just-your-own-moral-superiority-72720
Inside the cloning factory that creates 500 new animals a day
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2076681-inside-the-cloning-factory-that-creates-500-new-animals-a-day/
How Scientists Plan to Bring Extinct Species Back to Life
https://time.com/22129/watch-how-scientists-plan-to-bring-extinct-species-back-to-life/
Japanese scientists make breakthrough in cloning a woolly mammoth
https://www.dw.com/en/japanese-scientists-make-breakthrough-in-cloning-a-woolly-mammoth/a-48063060
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2076681-inside-the-cloning-factory-that-creates-500-new-animals-a-day/#ixzz6nhMgSwZx
Scientists want to bring 24 animals back from extinction (Dodos make the list... but dinosaur DNA is so old, Jurassic Park isn't an option
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2298805/Scientists-want-bring-24-animals-extinction-Dodos-make-list--dinosaur-DNA-old-Jurassic-Park-isnt-option.html
Cloning Extinct Animals - Can Extinct Species be Brought Back to Life Using Cloning
http://quotations.hubpages.com/hub/Bringing-Extinct-Animals-back-To-Life-Using-Cloning
Scientists create animals that are part-human
http://www.nbcnews.com/id/7681252/ns/health-cloning_and_stem_cells/t/scientists-create-animals-are-part-human/#.UgpH9W2C9K6
Backhoe cuts into dinosaur's tail, revealing rare fossil find
http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/03/tech/canada-large-dinosaur-fossil-found/index.html?hpt=hp_t2
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.