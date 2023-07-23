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Tina at CounterCultureMom.com Interviews Terral on the SARS Bioweapon, Bioweapon Vax, HAARP-AI-Nanobot-RealWorldSimilation and More: Segment One: 07.23.2023
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1484 views • July 23, 2023

Please support Terral’s work at https://terral.substack.com. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected]. $TerralCroft on Cash App

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Tina at CounterCultureMom.com Interviews Terral on the SARS Bioweapon, Bioweapon Vax, HAARP-AI-Nanobot-RealWorldSimilation and More: Full Uncut

By  Terral

July 23, 2023

Tina Griffin at CounterCultureMom.com interviewed me on Friday, July 21, 2023 on a range of topics from Project Black Star to the SARS Bioweapon-Bioweapon Vax with many questions on the HAARP-Nanobot-Chemtrail-Bioweapon Vax-Artificial Intelligence and Real-World Simulation maintained by AI at the Underground Ark City connected to the Denver Airport. My image is blurred due to threats made against my life over the years, which Tina has me explain at the top of the first segment of our interview. The planned two-segment interview was extended to three segments due to the content being shared.

Continue: https://terral.substack.com/p/tina-at-counterculturemomcom-interviews

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Read the full reports by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter for just $25 per year at https://www.terral03.com. Terral’s Substack: https://terral.substack.com/

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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber
License # 40648494
Cell: 651-888-1594 
www.milesfranklin.com

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Bioweapon Threats:

Nano Silver Webinar Presentation: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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News subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 15 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 that includes shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receives the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03 


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

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