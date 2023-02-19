Alex Collier - Question and Answer Webinar 34 - February 16, 2023

Alex hosted his 34th *LIVE* Question and Answer webinar on February 16, 2023. The webinar was just over two hours and 33 minutes in length. This webinar included a 26-minute monologue. Alex answered questions throughout the remainder of the webinar. Hosted by James Harkin from AlexCollier.org and the former radio host for Wolf Spirit Radio JayPee. Alex presented great insight into what is happening in this world and beyond.



In just over two hours and thirty-three minutes, Alex answered 30 questions. Some of the questions had multiple parts, so Alex spent time answering these questions thoroughly. Due to character limits in the description, here are the top 15 questions that have been paraphrased and as voted up by webinar attendees:

* How can people protect themselves from senior grey influence in healing, light healing and health guidance?

* Do you have any information or insights regarding the terrible train derailment in Ohio?

* Did Morenay come down and walk among us?

* Do you suspect our sceptical friends and family will soon be shown that ETs are real?

* Is the QFS and Quantum computing connected to source?

* Why do reincarnation lessons involve physical, emotional, mental or spiritual pain?

* Will we know what we are here to do or be and how we are best meant to help others?

* Will America's economy be back on track by Easter, as President Trump has predicted?

* Do you see silver and gold increasing significantly in value in the next few months?

* What are your thoughts on shedding?

* Could you share advice on not thinking inappropriate thoughts around attractive telepathic ETs?

* What are the Andromedans point of view on the current spate of Balloons over the USA?

* When we enter fourth density, will we be able to help and see loved ones?

* Depending on their origins, do certain starseeds expand in density and consciousness faster?

* Can you elaborate on the alien species which are obsessed with humans that are being removed from the planet?

* What does it feel like to be in fourth or fifth density?

* And Many More!

