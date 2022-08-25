Timelines with Crystal - Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2. Crystal joined us at Preparing for Alien Contact Meetup group again on Aug. 15, 2022. She described three timelines for humanity with a slide presentation, then we had a fun and dynamic Q & A with her.



Crystal was born in Vancouver, BC. She experienced a lifetime of unusual and supernatural occurrences. Since birth, she could see spirits, feel energy empathically, see the future, and put her hands on people to heal them. She was given visions of the future and messages for others throughout her lifetime. Her gifts come from the Sky Nations. Her and her Mother were abductees and highly gifted Starseeds. She chose Earth during this time to be of service to all. Her mission in this lifetime is to assist others on their journeys, to teach other Starseeds how to use their gifts and to share the important messages she receives for humanity. She is currently located in the Kootenay Rockies of BC, Canada. She lives off-grid in a remote community. Crystal has been told that she is an ambassador between the benevolent ET races and humanity. Join us as she discusses timelines and our shift into the golden age of enlightenment.

Crystal's website with some of our past videos linked, is

https://crystal-grid.net/

Crystal recommends this meditation video:

Access Higher Consciousness Guided Meditation | Experience Oneness

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=N2S_298AI48&list=LLxbWuYb2htqh4XfAVw7V25g&index=22

Please join our Meetup videos at: https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact/