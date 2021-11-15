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Rise Up NH 11/15/21 - News, Propaganda, and What We Are Doing About it
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Today, we cover some critical upcoming events, including and open testimony opportunity in the New Hampshire house tomorrow, Tuesday November 16; Rebuild New Hampshire's large format input event for creating an alternative systems On Thursday evening 6:00 PM in Bedford; our December 4th Prepping and Priming System B event in Swanzey; and other news and events, including a discussion on propaganda.
https://off-guardian.org/wp-content/medialibrary/13-photo_138@27-10-2021_01-42-27.jpg?x60878
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nu-zeRwdUYU
Newsletter with all the propaganda links: https://myemail.constantcontact.com/-The-Facts--Ma-am--just-the-facts--noon-to-1-pm-on-WKBK-.html?soid=1103944665376&;aid=Wq0-x91imXo
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-science/covid-19-resources-medical-legal-forms-jobs-other-critical-information/
https://citizensforfreespeech.store/shop/free_speech/exposing-propaganda-brochures/
Here is how to void the mandates: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lbc1wflVtI41/
Patrick Wood on Technocracy: https://t.co/aDQWQW5WIv?amp=1
https://riseupnh.org/weekly-zoom/
[email protected]
https://www.amazon.com/President-Freedom-Fighter-Frederick-Douglass/dp/0525540571/
For more information, visit:: www.RiseUpNH.org
https://off-guardian.org/wp-content/medialibrary/13-photo_138@27-10-2021_01-42-27.jpg?x60878
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nu-zeRwdUYU
Newsletter with all the propaganda links: https://myemail.constantcontact.com/-The-Facts--Ma-am--just-the-facts--noon-to-1-pm-on-WKBK-.html?soid=1103944665376&;aid=Wq0-x91imXo
https://www.coreysdigs.com/health-science/covid-19-resources-medical-legal-forms-jobs-other-critical-information/
https://citizensforfreespeech.store/shop/free_speech/exposing-propaganda-brochures/
Here is how to void the mandates: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lbc1wflVtI41/
Patrick Wood on Technocracy: https://t.co/aDQWQW5WIv?amp=1
https://riseupnh.org/weekly-zoom/
[email protected]
https://www.amazon.com/President-Freedom-Fighter-Frederick-Douglass/dp/0525540571/
For more information, visit:: www.RiseUpNH.org
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