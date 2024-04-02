Joe: Republicans are losing races because of extreme views on abortion

Just over 30 percent of registered voters think abortion should be illegal most of the time, according to Fox News polling. The panel discusses the polling in light of the Florida Supreme Court's move Monday to uphold a 15-week ban on abortion in the state while also allowing a proposed amendment that would enshrine abortion protections in the state constitution to appear on the November ballot.
