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Certified Flower Essence Specialist - Trinity School of Natural Health
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3 views • December 12, 2019
Learn about Dr. Edward Bach and his perfect, simple healing system, called the Bach Flowers. Discover the non-invasive benefits of flower essences, as well as the direct and indirect relationships between emotions and overall health.
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