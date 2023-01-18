Breaking: German court orders the forced vaccination of holocaust survivor - Vera Sharav

A German Court is seeking to institutionalize and forcefully vaccinate an 85-year-old Jewish Composer and holocaust survivor, Inna Zhvenetskaya. The order, issued last month, would authorize medical support staff to forcibly remove her from her home, calling on police force if needed, and transport her to a pyshicatrc institution until December 2024, so that she may be administered two doses of the COVID19 vaccine — against her consent. Hear from Vera Sharav, holocaust survivor on the forced medical order directed by the state over an individual for an experimental product in which they did not consent represents a ‘sliding backwards’ into an abominable historic past — one that 75 years ago was promised to never return to humanity. Learn how the court’s description of Zhvenetskaya as ‘A danger to self + others’ is remnicent of the Nazi Eras in which the same terminology was used as an excuse for mass phsyciatric incarceration to rid society of the "economic burden" of the elderly population.

