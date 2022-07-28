The CCP is a National Security Threat to the U.S

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https://gnews.org/post/p10n363f6
07/27/2022 This is intellectual property data that has been stolen. They’re utilizing it in mainland China. They are doing this for nefarious purposes and we need to be standing up and pushing back and holding them accountable