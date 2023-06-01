Create New Account
Juicing Fresh At Our Florida Homestead Today Alex G & Heidi Rose
Published 16 hours ago

This juice was just freshly prepared on the Norwalk Juicer by my husband Alex G & I, Heidi Rose, for hydrating 'rocket fuel' for the body ~ Our collaboration is proving to be productive today ~ We have been juicing as much as possible for the last year to counteract the impact of difficulties we have faced ~ In support of our physical well being ~ Grateful for the opportunity to be able to do so in this way ~ Happy to share our journey a little bit in this way ~ Thank you for being here to view this ~ Much appreciated : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VoTKb0qvOag&list=PL0YRFj_c95WdUkkhI3FJyPhVx-_P2fUO3

Keywords
homesteadgardenjuicingwatermeloncucumbersconcreteblondejohnettenapolitanoheidiroseradio

