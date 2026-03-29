He Had No Arms, No Legs… But Changed the World | Now It’s a Film - Matt and Joy Thayer

We sat down with filmmakers Matt and Joy Thayer to discuss a powerful new film telling the life story of Nick Vujicic, a man born without arms or legs who has impacted nearly a billion people worldwide. They share the heart behind the project, the real-life struggles and faith that shaped Nick’s journey, and how this film reveals a deeper message about purpose, suffering, and God’s plan. We also explore how audiences can take part in bringing this inspiring, life-changing story to the world.





TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com





Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow





Matt and Joy Thayer | Spero Pictures

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/speropictures

LOCALS: www.speropictures.locals.com





Movie About Nick: www.nickvfilm.com





Matt and Joy Thayer are filmmakers and storytellers with Sparrow Pictures, known for producing impactful, faith-driven films that inspire and challenge audiences around the world. Matt serves as a director and editor, bringing stories to life with a focus on purpose, redemption, and truth. Joy is a producer passionate about telling meaningful stories that highlight the value of life, faith, and perseverance. Together, they have worked on several influential documentary and film projects that reach both faith-based and mainstream audiences. Their latest project shares the powerful life story of Nick Vujicic, aiming to inspire millions and point people toward hope and purpose.





-------------------------------------------





𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com

► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com





Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/





-------------------------------------------









𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs

🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives

🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com





► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives





-------------------------------------------





► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter





► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate





► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch





► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com





► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -

www.fernvalleysoap.com

Promo Code: FLYOVER





-------------------------------------------





𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover





The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com





Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com





The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com





-------------------------------------------





Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team





Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]



