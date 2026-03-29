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He Had No Arms, No Legs… But Changed the World | Now It’s a Film - Matt and Joy Thayer
Flyover Conservatives
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We sat down with filmmakers Matt and Joy Thayer to discuss a powerful new film telling the life story of Nick Vujicic, a man born without arms or legs who has impacted nearly a billion people worldwide. They share the heart behind the project, the real-life struggles and faith that shaped Nick’s journey, and how this film reveals a deeper message about purpose, suffering, and God’s plan. We also explore how audiences can take part in bringing this inspiring, life-changing story to the world.


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Matt and Joy Thayer | Spero Pictures

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Movie About Nick: www.nickvfilm.com


Matt and Joy Thayer are filmmakers and storytellers with Sparrow Pictures, known for producing impactful, faith-driven films that inspire and challenge audiences around the world. Matt serves as a director and editor, bringing stories to life with a focus on purpose, redemption, and truth. Joy is a producer passionate about telling meaningful stories that highlight the value of life, faith, and perseverance. Together, they have worked on several influential documentary and film projects that reach both faith-based and mainstream audiences. Their latest project shares the powerful life story of Nick Vujicic, aiming to inspire millions and point people toward hope and purpose.


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𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

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𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

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𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

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Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team


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