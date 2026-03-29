He Had No Arms, No Legs… But Changed the World | Now It’s a Film - Matt and Joy Thayer

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We sat down with filmmakers Matt and Joy Thayer to discuss a powerful new film telling the life story of Nick Vujicic, a man born without arms or legs who has impacted nearly a billion people worldwide. They share the heart behind the project, the real-life struggles and faith that shaped Nick’s journey, and how this film reveals a deeper message about purpose, suffering, and God’s plan. We also explore how audiences can take part in bringing this inspiring, life-changing story to the world.
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Matt and Joy Thayer | Spero Pictures
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Movie About Nick: www.nickvfilm.com
Matt and Joy Thayer are filmmakers and storytellers with Sparrow Pictures, known for producing impactful, faith-driven films that inspire and challenge audiences around the world. Matt serves as a director and editor, bringing stories to life with a focus on purpose, redemption, and truth. Joy is a producer passionate about telling meaningful stories that highlight the value of life, faith, and perseverance. Together, they have worked on several influential documentary and film projects that reach both faith-based and mainstream audiences. Their latest project shares the powerful life story of Nick Vujicic, aiming to inspire millions and point people toward hope and purpose.
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