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Protégeons nos enfants !
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3250 views • May 12, 2020
Import YT 10 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ch8BPW5Tm8E
Chaîne YT ¿ Pourquoi Pas ? : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOhBZTM4pD2-CniOMOiPtOA
L'extrême vigilance est de mise à l'approche du déconfinement !
Le plan des élites continue. Il ne faut rien lâcher !
Nous ne pouvons ni devons RIEN leur donner de ce qu'ils attendent !
Au contraire, soyons imprévisibles de désobéissance, créative et solidaire
#onenation
https://onenation.xyz/fr/
Pour rejoindre OneNation sur Telegram : https://t.me/onenation_fr_blabla
Chaîne YT ¿ Pourquoi Pas ? : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOhBZTM4pD2-CniOMOiPtOA
L'extrême vigilance est de mise à l'approche du déconfinement !
Le plan des élites continue. Il ne faut rien lâcher !
Nous ne pouvons ni devons RIEN leur donner de ce qu'ils attendent !
Au contraire, soyons imprévisibles de désobéissance, créative et solidaire
#onenation
https://onenation.xyz/fr/
Pour rejoindre OneNation sur Telegram : https://t.me/onenation_fr_blabla
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