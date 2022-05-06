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My Evolution on Abortion
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46 views • May 06, 2022
Many people started off life firmly in the pro-choice camp, maybe they were indoctrinated by their families, but slowly over time, or all of a sudden, their views shift to pro-life. It's hard to ignore when you hear a heartbeat over the doppler, or see your children grow, that the idea of aborting a child becomes a non-starter.
Here is my evolution, as Roe vs Wade gets overturned.
#abortion #RoevsWade #prolife
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Here is my evolution, as Roe vs Wade gets overturned.
#abortion #RoevsWade #prolife
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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