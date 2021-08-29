School Board Member Masks Kids, BUSTED UNMASKED With 10,000 People at Concert!

Red Wing, MN - Presumptive communist Jennifer Kizer Tift is a school board member that appeared on a special "emergency meeting" appearing to be very sad as she said that we need to collectively give up our freedoms for the safety of our kids.She voted to strap masks on the faces of innocent children in the name of a virus that largely has NOT impacted youth, and despite many studies that prove masks to be scientifically ineffective.Less than 24 hours later, Tift was partying with 10,000 people, UNMASKED at a concert in Colorado. Tift was featured in several social media posts, and seemed to be enjoying the freedoms she demands you and your kids sacrifice in the name of "health and safety".Andrew White, a reporter with National File, didn't miss this, and he joins Stew Peters to expose the hypocrisy and define the source of the mental block these elitist liberals seem to enjoy.