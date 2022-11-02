Reptilian Owners Eat People Underground

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They used to be human, or shape of a man as angels, but they sinned by rebelling against God and turned into human flesh craving beasts that set up the world to own us, the human cattle. And there is a way to be free, but few can give up this lesser thing for a better thing, because they don’t have faith.
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Richard Bruce
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