NWO: A bioweapon masquerading as a ‘vaccine’! (15)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to DarknessToLight.111





All vaccines have chemicals meant to hurt, injure and kill their victims. Thymerosol is a very toxic chemical that is found in all vaccines.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington