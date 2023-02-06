BOMBSHELL OUT OF THAILAND. This is Yuge!!! Thailand to Declare Covid Contracts Null and Void.

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This is Yuge!!! Thailand to Declare Covid Contracts' Null and Void
Thai princess in coma , King is told it is a Bacterial infection , King learns Truth about Jabs , King Pissed off
Basically Thailand is going to sue the vaccine makers into oblivion.
They are the first country going after the vax Makers. Many more surely to follow.