US ON ALERT! First time Russian-Chinese bombers patrol together

For the first time Russian Aerospace Forces Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying aviation group and Chinese PLA Air Force Xian H-6K strategic bombers conducted joint air patrols over Chukchi Sea, Bering Sea waters near Russian Far East and Alaska, and northern Pacific Ocean. This alarmed the United States and put it on alert so that its fighters intercepted Russian and Chinese bombers when they were in international airspace near Alaska.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
