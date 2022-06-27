The Law vs All of the Bull Shit

Ask yourself this .. "does the Bill of Rights protect an infant in the womb?

Action is necessary before a restoration can be accomplished.

If you unjustly murder baby .. the solution would be to chemically castrate you. BARE MINIMUM.

If you're not prepping, you will perish!

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