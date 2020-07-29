© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Stella Immanuel: We Don't Need to Die. There Are Treatments for COVID
Follow
3
Share
Report
127 views • July 29, 2020
Dr. Stella Immanuel: We Don't Need to Die. There Are Treatments for COVID.
The Female-Black-Immigrant Doctor They Didn’t Want You To Hear
American doctors are holding a “White Coat Summit” in Washington, D.C. to address “a massive disinformation campaign” by the media about coronavirus.
Dr. Stella Immanuel has successfully treated hundreds of COVID-19 patients using Hydroxychloroquine. This broadcast went viral and Facebook DELETED this video off our page. This censorship is out of control!
Watch as Dr. Immanuel tackles the media's narrative about Hydroxychloroquine.
The Female-Black-Immigrant Doctor They Didn’t Want You To Hear
American doctors are holding a “White Coat Summit” in Washington, D.C. to address “a massive disinformation campaign” by the media about coronavirus.
Dr. Stella Immanuel has successfully treated hundreds of COVID-19 patients using Hydroxychloroquine. This broadcast went viral and Facebook DELETED this video off our page. This censorship is out of control!
Watch as Dr. Immanuel tackles the media's narrative about Hydroxychloroquine.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.