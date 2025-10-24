SCRIPTED SCIENCE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While Anthony Fauci insists that science is not political, a Yale study has surfaced revealing strategies to use persuasive messaging to boost COVID-19 vaccine uptake—conducted even before the vaccine rollout in 2021. Now, with the COVID vaccine removed from official recommendations, responsibility has shifted to pharmacies to promote it, sidestepping the traditional doctor–patient relationship entirely.