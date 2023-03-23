Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3026b - [DS] Backed Into A Corner, Optics Are Important, They All Lose, Retribution
130 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3026b - March 22, 2023

[DS] Backed Into A Corner, Optics Are Important, They All Lose, Retribution

The [DS] is panicking, their plan failed, they wanted a shocking arrest and they did not get it, Trump countered their plan. The DA is now struggling with the case against Trump and the world is figuring out that their is no case. The [DS] is now shifting gears and pushing the crimes to Jack Smith's case but this will fail. Optics are important, the [DS] is backed into a corner and they are losing in the court of public opinion, retribution is coming.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Help take years off the clock with Collagen
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!   

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket