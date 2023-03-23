X22 REPORT Ep. 3026b - [DS] Backed Into A Corner, Optics Are Important, They All Lose, Retribution

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3026b - March 22, 2023

[DS] Backed Into A Corner, Optics Are Important, They All Lose, Retribution

The [DS] is panicking, their plan failed, they wanted a shocking arrest and they did not get it, Trump countered their plan. The DA is now struggling with the case against Trump and the world is figuring out that their is no case. The [DS] is now shifting gears and pushing the crimes to Jack Smith's case but this will fail. Optics are important, the [DS] is backed into a corner and they are losing in the court of public opinion, retribution is coming.

