BIT OF A BUMPY ROAD - Russian troops send Explosion to Ukrainian soldier manning vehicle Turret, before he can fire even a single round

BIT OF A BUMPY ROAD for this Ukrainian soldier manning vehicle turret, making mistake of engaging in firefight with Russian troops who send explosion his way before he can fire even single round - his scream at end of vid reveals he might not be in best condition after blast (00:17).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.