UNDERSTANDING VAERS DATA - VACCINE ADVERSE EVENT REPORTING SYSTEM - IT'S VERY BAD

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VLTV
VAERS Data can be difficult to interpret and the database can be tricky to navigate. Interestlingly enough for the past to days, my queries have been timing out. Is it because of heavy load on the servers or is it by design to hide the data.??? What should be of paramount concern to EVERYONE is why MSM the Government and Social Media Giants are hiding this information from the public. https://vaers.hhs.gov/