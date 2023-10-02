Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Everything is at risk 24/7 365 Worldwide! IF you go digital, A DIGITAL SYSTEM Is NOT SAFE
channel image
Alex Hammer
4334 Subscribers
55 views
Published 18 hours ago

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplierhttps://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


ErraticLee Me

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6ziWmad14tshYuimrZJzpA/videos


Erratic Lee Me

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB3QoibUKkUVGmbcyfLrGzw


Shared from and subscribe to:

ErraticLee Me

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg/videos

Keywords
censorshiphoaxchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidecriminalsnwo1984frequenciesagenda 21dewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket