Glenn Beck | Why is the Left Admitting to the COVID lab leak NOW?

Glenn: Why is the left admitting to the COVID lab leak NOW?

The U.S. Department of Energy recently admitted — with ‘low confidence’ — that it believes the COVID-19 pandemic likely DID begin with a lab leak in Wuhan, China (shocking!). So, has our federal government grown SO large that it’s now commonplace for the Department of ENERGY to be investigating COVID-19’s origins? And, perhaps more importantly, why is the U.S. government choosing to admit the lab leak theory’s validity NOW? Glenn gives his own theory as to why the Biden administration suddenly seems A-OK with blaming China…

