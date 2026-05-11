Date: May 11, 2026. Lesson 91-2026. Title: Intoxication and Indulgence - The Path to Destruction

Proverbs 23:33–34 paints the disorienting consequences of intoxication and unchecked indulgence. Under its influence, the eyes behold strange things and the heart speaks perverse thoughts, while stability and judgment disappear like a man tossed in the midst of the sea. What promises escape instead produces confusion, vulnerability, and loss of control. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how intoxication distorts perception, why compromised judgment opens the door to destruction, and how wisdom calls believers to sobriety, clarity, and self-governed living.

Lesson 91-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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