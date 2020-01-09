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"CALL ME AN INFIDEL PIG FUCKER" - Our Friend Alex Jones Goes Total Fucking Bananas On Caller - At 11 minutes in the video
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36 views • January 09, 2020
"CALL ME AN INFIDEL PIG FUCKER AND I WILL" --- ("let you get your word out")
The Alex Jones Show - January 8 2020 --- Skip to 11min into the video.
Alex Jones breaks down the history of Muslim expansion, and the dangers that follow for a free society.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 8 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
The Alex Jones Show - January 8 2020 --- Skip to 11min into the video.
Alex Jones breaks down the history of Muslim expansion, and the dangers that follow for a free society.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 8 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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