mRNA Vaccine Alters Immune System of Its Recipients and Their Next Generations, Leading to Sickness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1nw59f4f
09/19/2022 Dr. Ryan Cole: Research shows that the mRNA vaccine is altering people’s immune system, making people vulnerable to diseases and cancer. Such alteration is imprinted in the genes and passed to the next generation