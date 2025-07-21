Acts Of The Apostles Part #26-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 21 2025

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the book of Acts, or The Acts of the Apostles, shows us the life and ministry of the apostles of Jesus Christ from the gospels, including one who is “born out of due time”, the apostle Paul. But before he was an apostle of the Lord, Saul was a fearsome type of Antichrist, and we will look at that as well. Think you’re called to the ministry? You better think again, the book of Acts shows you what the ministry is, and you may not like it much. Join us as we study the entire book of the Acts of the Apostles, verse by verse and chapter by chapter.





TONIGHT’S STUDY: Paul concludes his witness, testimony and personal work with King Agrippa before heading out in his ‘last lap’ to Rome where he will stand before Nero. But before Paul gets to Italy to ‘wrap things up’, he must first suffer shipwreck where ‘two seas meet’ which turns out to be a beautiful type picture of New Testament salvation. He will find himself on the island of Melita where he will exercise the apostolic gifts for perhaps the last time. Finally, Paul arrives in Rome, the book of Acts comes to an end and Luke leaves Paul, and not Peter, in the driver’s seat as the leader of the Church Age.

