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Can The Coup Against Trump Be Stopped? LeBron James Publicly Bows to China FULL SHOW
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310 views • October 15, 2019
Just as Infowars reported in 2017, Fiona Hill is being summoned by the deep state to attempt to take Trump out before 2020, and LeBron James is facing universal condemnation for bowing down to the Communist Party of China while throwing an NBA general manager under the bus for supporting the Hong Kong protests.
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