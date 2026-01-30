Did You KNOW (Luke) was ORIGINALLY Called (STAR-KILLER)? Yoda is SATANIC? LUKE Is a SKYWALKER? WTH??

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth mirrored from the NOW un-O YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/VtmoScVSKi4?si=2EYU3_NI_ROqVt6b
Quotation from original video description….”Luke Skywalker was originally named Luke Starkiller during the early development of the Star Wars franchise, but the name was changed due to negative associations with Charles Manson. George Lucas decided to replace "Starkiller" with "Skywalker" to avoid these unpleasant connotations.Luke Skywalker vs. Luke Starkiller Background Luke Skywalker: The iconic protagonist of the Star Wars franchise, introduced in the original trilogy. He is a Jedi Knight who plays a crucial role in the Rebel Alliance's fight against the Galactic Empire. Luke Starkiller: The original name for the character during the early development of Star Wars. This name was used until a few months into production. Character Development Luke Skywalker: Portrayed by Mark Hamill, he evolves from a moisture farmer"
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheJonathankleck
https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire
https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos
https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc
https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/
https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.youtube.com/@JonathanKleck-u9i