Archbishop Viganò Appeals for a Worldwide Anti-Globalist Alliance - MUST SHARE

Archbishop Viganò appeals for a worldwide Anti-globalist Alliance to save the future of humanity.

This is what a true religious *leader* sounds like, with courage to address issues head on. Brilliant.

"... we have been witnessing a global coup d'etat, in which a financial and ideological elite has succeeded in seizing control of part of the national government, public and private institutions, the media, the judiciary, politicians, and *religious leaders* ..."

"... today a health emergency.. tomorrow an ecological emergency.. and after that, an internet emergency. ..."

"... they are doing it for money certainly, but even more, so in order to centralize power, so as to establish a planetary dictatorship."

"It is the Great Reset of the World Economic Forum, the Agenda 2030 of the United Nations." ...

"Let us free humanity from a totalitarian regime that brings together in itself the horrors of the worst dictatorships of all time."

"If the attack is global, the defense must also be global."

"I call upon rulers, politicians, and religious leaders, intellectuals, and all people of good will. Inviting them to unite in an alliance that launches an anti-globalist manifesto ..."

"... refuting point by point, the errors and deviation of this dystopia of the new world order, and proposing concrete alternatives for:

- a political program inspired by the common good,

- the moral principles of Christianity,

- traditional values,

- the protection of life and the natural family,

- the protection of business and work,

- the promotion of education and research,

- and a respect for creation."

"This anti-globalist alliance will have to bring together the nations that intend to escape the infernal yoke of tyranny. and affirm their own sovereignity, forming agreements of mutual collaboration with nations and people, who share the principals and the common yearning for freedom, justice, and goodness."

"It will have to denounce the crimes of the elite, identify those responsible, denounce them to international tribunals ..."

"It will have to prevent, the action of the lobbyists, above all by fighting against the corruption of state officials, and those who work in the information industry, and by freezing the capital used to destabilize to social order" ...

The Johnson Amendment was passed by Congress in 1954, in violation of the First amendment, prohibiting tax-exempt organizations, including churches, from endorsing or denouncing political candidates, under threat of losing their tax-exempt status.

Since then, most religious leaders have remained mute, censoring themselves, on anything substantial having to do with government, even if gravely immoral. As if religion isn't allowed civil discourse on the affairs of society and the people, which in fact, is precisely what *politics* is all about. They are inseparable! How convenient for them.

http://www.nwotoday.com/the-socialist-review-american-politicians/lyndon-b-johnson

Source:

https://rumble.com/vpelhb-breaking-exclusive-archbishop-vigano-appeals-for-a-worldwide-anti-globalist.html