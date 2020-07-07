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Billy Te Kahika - Agenda 2030
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72 views • July 07, 2020
Who is Billy Te Kahika? https://www.facebook.com/billy.tekahika
A family man, a Christian, not a politician. He grew up on the poorer side of the tracks in South Auckland, New Zealand. Driven in life, his background includes marketing and sales, touring as a rock guitarist, time served in the military and even a stint in the police force. He had his awakening some years back, studied and uncovered much, then during Covid lockdown was propelled to form a movement 'of the people and for the people'. So began the New Zealand Public Party
A family man, a Christian, not a politician. He grew up on the poorer side of the tracks in South Auckland, New Zealand. Driven in life, his background includes marketing and sales, touring as a rock guitarist, time served in the military and even a stint in the police force. He had his awakening some years back, studied and uncovered much, then during Covid lockdown was propelled to form a movement 'of the people and for the people'. So began the New Zealand Public Party
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