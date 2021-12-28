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Patented Gain of Function & A Rational Treatment Strategy with Robert Scott Bell
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51 views • December 28, 2021
Science shows what the vaccinations and spike proteins are doing in the body. It does not matter what you believe COVID is or is not, this video will show you how to get your health back from the damaging vaccines.
Watch to the end to understand the facts.
Watch to the end to understand the facts.
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