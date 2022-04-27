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Will Elon Musk Reveal What's Behind the Curtain?
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1 view • April 27, 2022
April 27 - 2022 - The exuberance on Twitter Tuesday morning was prominent just a few hours after Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter was announced. Conservatives who had been banned began returning, and many tweeted the same messages that got them ousted in the first place--things like:
Trans swimmer Lia Thomas is a guy
Men can't get pregnant
Abortion is not health care
There are only two genders
2020 Election was rigged
Ivermectin works
Cloth masks don’t work
On the other side, there were threats of leaving Twitter and cries that Democracy has ended. A New York Times editorial board member predicted Twitter will be a "scary place and far more toxic" under Elon Musk.
There are people who must be very nervous right now that their secrets will be exposed. Let's take a look at the panic on the Left and what it means for 2022 midterms.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Two documentaries about the 2020 stolen election:
https://citizensunitedmovies.com/pages/rigged
https://rumble.com/v1238uc-2000-mules-trailer.html
Trans swimmer Lia Thomas is a guy
Men can't get pregnant
Abortion is not health care
There are only two genders
2020 Election was rigged
Ivermectin works
Cloth masks don’t work
On the other side, there were threats of leaving Twitter and cries that Democracy has ended. A New York Times editorial board member predicted Twitter will be a "scary place and far more toxic" under Elon Musk.
There are people who must be very nervous right now that their secrets will be exposed. Let's take a look at the panic on the Left and what it means for 2022 midterms.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Two documentaries about the 2020 stolen election:
https://citizensunitedmovies.com/pages/rigged
https://rumble.com/v1238uc-2000-mules-trailer.html
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