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The Abortion Paradox
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43 views • October 19, 2021
What is "The Abortion Paradox"? Well, it's the in-congruent position that society holds regarding abortion, as it relates to child support. If women are allowed to get abortions, and therefore duck responsibility for pregnancy, why are men stuck holding the bag (more like the coinpurse) when it comes to children? Why can women choose not to be mothers, but men can't choose not to be fathers? Well, maybe the issue isn't as simple as that. Travel with me down this deep, dark rabbit hole, where I discuss both the Pro-Choice and Pro-Life positions extensively, and try to get to the heart of The Abortion Paradox.
P.S. - Yes, I'm childfree. Sorry that I won't be doing my part to save the white race. :^)
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Sources:
The thread On /r/childfree: https://www.reddit.com/r/childfree/comments/7ohpai/im_glad_im_female_because_no_one_will_ever_have/
Feminist Theory: From Margin To Center by bell hooks
Outcry in America as pregnant women who lose babies face murder charges - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2011/jun/24/america-pregnant-women-murder-charges
Mother in court accused of stealing her ex-boyfriend's frozen sperm before using it to get pregnant to spite him for breaking up - http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3194225/Mother-court-accused-stealing-ex-boyfriend-s-frozen-sperm-using-pregnant-spite-breaking-up.html
Statutory rape victim forced to pay child support - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2014/09/02/statutory-rape-victim-child-support/14953965/
P.S. - Yes, I'm childfree. Sorry that I won't be doing my part to save the white race. :^)
Tweet aggressively at me: https://www.twitter.com/shortfatotaku
SFO Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
My Minds account: https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/NoTalentGaming
My Stream: https://www.twitch.tv/shortfatotaku
SFO/NTG Discord: https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
Support The Show: https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
Sources:
The thread On /r/childfree: https://www.reddit.com/r/childfree/comments/7ohpai/im_glad_im_female_because_no_one_will_ever_have/
Feminist Theory: From Margin To Center by bell hooks
Outcry in America as pregnant women who lose babies face murder charges - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2011/jun/24/america-pregnant-women-murder-charges
Mother in court accused of stealing her ex-boyfriend's frozen sperm before using it to get pregnant to spite him for breaking up - http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3194225/Mother-court-accused-stealing-ex-boyfriend-s-frozen-sperm-using-pregnant-spite-breaking-up.html
Statutory rape victim forced to pay child support - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2014/09/02/statutory-rape-victim-child-support/14953965/
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