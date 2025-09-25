“WE THE PEOPLE” Are On The LOSING TEAM Right Now

“That was when they suspended the Constitution…There wasn’t even an enemy you could put your finger on.”

Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale

If we let emergency rule become ordinary rule—military troops as beat cops, protest as crime, data as warrant, assassination as policy, money as politics—there won’t be a Constitution left to defend.

--

Political Gaslighting: The Government’s Latest Playbook for Dismantling the Constitution

https://off-guardian.org/2025/09/22/political-gaslighting-the-governments-latest-playbook-for-dismantling-the-constitution/

--------

Mirrored - Everything Inside Me

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING