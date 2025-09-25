“WE THE PEOPLE” Are On The LOSING TEAM Right Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“That was when they suspended the Constitution…There wasn’t even an enemy you could put your finger on.”
Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale
If we let emergency rule become ordinary rule—military troops as beat cops, protest as crime, data as warrant, assassination as policy, money as politics—there won’t be a Constitution left to defend.
Political Gaslighting: The Government’s Latest Playbook for Dismantling the Constitution
https://off-guardian.org/2025/09/22/political-gaslighting-the-governments-latest-playbook-for-dismantling-the-constitution/
Mirrored - Everything Inside Me
