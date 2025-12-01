Racial Identification Systems for White Homogeneity and Protection in Modern Nations

A multi-layered system identifies non-whites through skin, features, language, documents, and DNA, exempting pure whites and accepting mixed whites, enabling safe removal to protect white children from black and brown threats while maintaining homogeneity.

Read the article and view additional resources at The White Free Press and Substack https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/racial-identification-systems-for

#RacialHomogeneity #WhiteProtection #NonWhiteExclusion #DNAVerification #ChildSafety