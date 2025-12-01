Racial Identification Systems for White Homogeneity and Protection in Modern Nations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A multi-layered system identifies non-whites through skin, features, language, documents, and DNA, exempting pure whites and accepting mixed whites, enabling safe removal to protect white children from black and brown threats while maintaining homogeneity.
Read the article and view additional resources at The White Free Press and Substack https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/racial-identification-systems-for
#RacialHomogeneity #WhiteProtection #NonWhiteExclusion #DNAVerification #ChildSafety