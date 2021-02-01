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3 Must-Have Preps for Every Household
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194 views • February 01, 2021
Solar Surge will teach you all about being energy independent and how to set up your home to run off-the-grid during an emergency. We empower families to take control of their energy generation and storage so that they will never be left in the dark without electricity.
In this video, Joe presents 3 items that every household must have for an effective emergency preparedness plan. We are looking at the Berkey water filter, emergency food, and an emergency medical kit.
*FREE eBook* Built to Survive - https://tinyurl.com/y6bgluhv
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-- LINKS --
Berkey Water Filter - https://myberkey.com/product/berkey-light-system-2-7-gal-?variant=vrnt_6tXVUOYck9nz64SY
MREs - https://www.cheaperthandirt.net/5ive-star-gear-mre-ration-case-12-meals/20-TSP-4891000.html?gclid=CjwKCAiAi_D_BRApEiwASslbJwASvyZLJ7W2qgAXbsm4QkJX_J3i-9Ovq_fOuVYT6cjJsrDiwHuIvhoC7WUQAvD_BwE
NuManna Emergency Food - https://numanna.com/shop/
IFAK - Individual First-Aid Kit - https://www.survival-supply.com/enhanced-ifak-level-p-9440.html#googlebase
In this video, Joe presents 3 items that every household must have for an effective emergency preparedness plan. We are looking at the Berkey water filter, emergency food, and an emergency medical kit.
*FREE eBook* Built to Survive - https://tinyurl.com/y6bgluhv
-- CONNECT WITH US --
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unitedsolarsurge/
Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/unitedsolarsurge/
-- LINKS --
Berkey Water Filter - https://myberkey.com/product/berkey-light-system-2-7-gal-?variant=vrnt_6tXVUOYck9nz64SY
MREs - https://www.cheaperthandirt.net/5ive-star-gear-mre-ration-case-12-meals/20-TSP-4891000.html?gclid=CjwKCAiAi_D_BRApEiwASslbJwASvyZLJ7W2qgAXbsm4QkJX_J3i-9Ovq_fOuVYT6cjJsrDiwHuIvhoC7WUQAvD_BwE
NuManna Emergency Food - https://numanna.com/shop/
IFAK - Individual First-Aid Kit - https://www.survival-supply.com/enhanced-ifak-level-p-9440.html#googlebase
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